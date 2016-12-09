USAfrica BrkNEWS: Ghana’s President Mahama disagrees Akufo-Addo has won the 2016 presidential election beyond “riggable margin”

Special to USAfricaonline.com @USAfricaLive

Nana Akufo-Addo, 72-years old technocrat, has reportedly won the 2016 presidential election beyond “riggable margin”, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has said.

“In Africa, opposition must win beyond a riggable margin. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done just that with his parliamentary candidates. Congrats, Ghanaians!” he posted on Facebook on Thursday December 8, a day after the general election in the country.

Earlier in a tweet, Mr Otchere-Darko said the NPP flag bearer had won the 2016 presidential race by 54 per cent.

“Results from NPP’s national collation centre so far: We have so far 17,559 polling station results, 60.68%, with 11,508 remaining (39.33%). Nana Akufo-Addo has 55.70%, representing 3,589,131 votes. John Mahama has 2,762,548, or 42.68%. Note. This is a provisional but true reflection of pinksheet numbers,” the nephew of the NPP candidate said on Facebook and tweeted that the NPP had won a clear majority in parliament.

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has tweeted, asking Ghanaians to disregard Mr Otchere-Darko’s claim of an opposition victory.