USAfrica: Anambra State honours its heritage icons (Ojukwus), business titans (Ibetos) on Dec 16; Chimamanda, Mikel Obi, Chido Nwangwu get Ambassador of Excellence award

ANAMBRA HONOURS ITS HERITAGE ICONS, HIGH-ACHIEVERS AND BUSINESS TITANS ON DECEMBER 16; Chimamanda Adichie, Mikel Obi, Chido Nwangwu get Ambassador of Excellence award

Special to USAfrica (Houston), USAfricaonline.com @USAfricaLive

The Anambra State of Nigeria, nicknamed fittingly as The Light of the Nation, will have the varied, powerful rays of its high-achievers, pillars of its robust heritage, scholastic icons, business titans, religious leaders and its very own Ambassadors of Excellence shine with distinction and appreciation on Friday,

December 16.

In the words of the convener and chief host, Governor Obiano, “I believe that it is an important benchmark and encouraging civic excellence when we honour and celebrate our high achievers. It is in drawing from those practical reasons and strategic vision that we made the decision to pick December 16, 2016 to recognize the leading lights of Anambra State.”

Obiano who has received various awards for outstanding performance within a few years of his governorship adds “we’re the homeland of some of the greatest human achievers and leaders that Nigeria, Africa and the world know. We’re building on the pedestals of their legacy and vision.”

The honorees are in 10 CATEGORIES, namely:

1. PILLARS OF OUR HERITAGE

2. LIGHT BEARERS

3. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

4. PHILANTHROPISTS EXTRAORDINAIRE & BUSINESS TITANS

5. AMBASSADORS OF EXCELLENCE

6. OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE

7. PILLARS OF INTER-DENOMINATION HARMONY

8. ICONS OF EDUCATION

9. ICONS OF TRADITION & SERVICE TO HUMANITY

10. POSTHUMOUS

Among those being honored (post-humously) are Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, The Rt. Hon. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe who was the First President of independent Nigeria (1963–1966), Gen. Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who was the founding President of Biafra (1967-1970), author of Things Fall Apart, Prof. Chinua Achebe (1930-2013) and Olaudah Ekwuano (Gustavus Vassa).

All the former Governors of Anambra and the clergy will be honored.

From the business sector they include the likes of Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, Engr. Arthur Eze and Dr. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi.

Among the honorees globally noted as Ambassadors of Excellence include novelist Chimamanda Adichie, soccer superstar John Mikel Obi, USAfrica Founder Dr. Chido Nwangwu, and member of British parliament Chuka Umunna.

The event will hold in Awka as a formal awards dinner event co-hosted by Gov. Obiano and Anambra’s First Lady Osodieme Ebelechukwu V. Obiano.

