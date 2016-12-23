I’ll not run against Buhari in 2019, says ex-President Jonathan

Special to USAfrica (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com @Chido247 @USAfricaLive

Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the immediate former President of Nigeria, has dismissed as “fabrication” recent reports on a Nigerian online outfit which claimed he plans to contest the 2019 presidential election — against retired General, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. “Those reports are false and bear no truth whatsoever. The former President was not in Otuoke on Tuesday, neither did he make the comments attributed to him. In fact, he has only just returned to his community to spend Christmas having been away for two weeks, so he could not have been hosting anyone there last Tuesday”, according to a news release by Jonathan’s media aide Ikechukwu Eze.

He described it as “a fabricated online publication”; and querying the credibility of the web site which claimed the former President Jonathan who lost the March 2015 election to Buhari made the comments while “hosting” his kinsmen in Otuoke last Tuesday, despite the fact Jonathan was not in Otuoke.

“Of what good is it to our national development efforts if some people spend so much energy spreading falsehood about fellow citizens and our nation?”

Jonathan is a member of the PDP while Buhari belongs to the APC. By Chido Nwangwu

