Nigeria, Senegal forces prepare to invade Gambia if Jammeh refuses to leave January 19

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), formed by 16 countries, declared the state of alert, if controversial ex-soldier Gambian president Yahya Jammeh persists on keeping himself in the power after January 19, 2017. According to the president of ECOWAS Commission, Marcel de Souza, that is the decision of the block regarding the attitude by Yammeh, a man who does not recognize the results of the elections celebrated on December 1st, in which Yammeh lost under opponent Adama Barrow.

Jammeh said that ihe will continue as President, despite this defeat in the elections, and its party appealed the result before the Supreme Court, but the ECOWAS warned him previously that will tackle all the necessary actions to solve the situation.

The regional leaders entrusted the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for the mediation in the political crisis, while they offer Jammeh an honorable exit, but if he does not accept it, troops might be deployed, stated de Souza to the television of Mali, a member country of the ECOWAS. ‘We have set troops, waiting in alert if Jammeh does not accept on January 19, when his presidential mandate finishes’, pointed out the president of the entity, and diplomats and observers think that possibly they look for the approval of the Security Council of the UN, for the employment of the force.

According to sources, Senegal probably will command a contingent of African intervention, since it is the only bordering country with Gambia, but the military action would be the last resource and the Senegalese President, Macky Sall, showed this week that he was considering Buhari capable of making Jameeh come to reason and accede. Photo Credit: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters