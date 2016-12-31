USAfrica: Nigerians are suffering, Atiku cautions Buhari into 2017

Special to USAfrica multimedia networks (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com @Chido247 @USAfricaLive

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice President (1999-2007) has publicly through a news release a few minutes ago -sent as his 2017 New Year’s message- basically cautioned his country’s leader, retired Gen. Muhammad Buhari, Nigerians and the international community that “We’re suffering.”

To make matters worse, as at December 31, 2016, the Nigerian currency Naira continues to fall in its exchange rate in the marketplace: almost N480 for U.S$1

Atiku who left the PDP party he was a co-founder and joined the now ruling APC also expressed hope that Nigeria [will] “become more innovative and competitive….. Hope must be our starting point. We must never stop aspiring for a better future and a better life – for us and for future generations. And we must persevere, changing the small things we can influence without losing sight of the bigger picture.”

Atiku adds that “On the economic front, the federal government has given assurances of a speedy recovery. I am confident that we will see investments in key sectors, and that steps will be taken to restore business confidence. We’ve been dealt a cruel hand, but things are looking up, and I’m confident we will emerge stronger: we’re learning to be more efficient and effective, and we’re learning to evaluate what we really need and what we can afford.”

Atiku notes in the same news release that the armed forces’ battle against Nigeria’s Islamic radical terrorists Book Haram is going well: “Our military has recorded an important victory over Boko Haram and we should be grateful for the sacrifice our men and women in uniform are prepared to make to keep us safe. To honour them, we should also remember that it is our collective responsibility to make peace, and not just in the North East.”

Atiku, a wealthy former officer of the Nigerian Customs authority, fell out with his former boss, retired Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo. Regardless, Atiku is a key player in Nigeria. By Chido Nwangwu

