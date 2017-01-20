USAfrica: “From this day forward it’s going to be only America First,” Trump sworn in as 45th President

Special to USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com @USAfricaLive @Chido247

[Today, January 20, 2017; the wrap] Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America at noon ET in front of a packed crowd outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

His hand was on two different Bibles, the one given to him by his mother as a child and one that belonged to Abraham Lincoln. Vice President-elect Mike Pence was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, while Chief Justice John Roberts did the honors for Trump. He was sworn in, with his family by his side, and promised to “faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States.”

“We are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people,” President Trump said to kick off his speech as a light rain began to fall.

“From this day forward a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward it’s going to be only America First,” Trump promised. “I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down. American will start winning again. Winning like never before.”

Trump vowed to eliminate radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth, rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and protect it’s borders.

“When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice,” Trump said. “We must think big and dream even bigger… the time for empty talk is over.”

Incoming first lady Melania Trump wore a sky-blue cashmere Ralph Lauren ensemble, while her husband has opted for a traditional suit with a red tie.

Former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were in attendance, along with prominent political figures, including former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and various members of the Trump family.

Trump had a busy day prior to the event, attending church services and joining the Obamas in the White House for tea before traveling with President Obama to the inauguration, in what is a longstanding tradition to signal the peaceful transition of power.

