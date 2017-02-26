USAfrica
Oscar snafu: Moonlight wins ‘Best Picture’ after La La Land was incorrectly named

usafricalive USAfricaLIVE February 26, 2017

Special to USAfrica (Houston). @Chido247 @USAfricaLive

The movie starring a multi-talented African-American muslim Mahershala Ali titled “Moonlight” won the best picture Oscar after “La La Land” was evidently, it seems to USAfricaonline.com, deliberately named winner by presenter Faye Dunaway.

The “La La Land” cast were already on stage giving thanks as they were interrupted by the Oscar’s floor managers. Thankfully, “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz saw the mistake and agreed it was an error. Somehow, Ms. Dunaway messed up what had turned an evening of creativity and diversity. By Chido Nwangwu

