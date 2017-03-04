@Chido247 @USAfricaLIVE

U.S former president Barack Obama’s spokesman, Kevin Lewis, has dismissed president Trump’s Saturday morning claim on Twitter that Obama surveilled Trump Tower via wiretapping as “simply false.”

“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” the statement reads. “As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.” www.USAfricaonline.com