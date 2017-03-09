By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

Amidst all the speculation by millions of Nigerians regarding the health status of the Nigerian president Muhammad Buhari, a retired army General, USAfricaonline.com is reporting the pro-Buhari APC political rally scheduled for March 10, 2017 in the capital of Anambra State, Awka, is likely to run into the countervailing agitation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement.

The IPOB cites three major events and factors for its planned opposition, in the words of its publicity secretary Emma Powerful, arguing that “it smacks of crass insensitivity that certain Igbo speaking people in desperate need of money… would go as far as planning to shamelessly hold a rally in support of this Buhari administration that has killed and abducted over 1000 Biafran men and women.”

IPOB referenced recently released reports by Amnesty International, Intersociety, Human Rights Watch and Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) on the “militarization of Igbo speaking parts of Biafraland” and what it called “the illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB.”

“It was in the same Anambra State that Buhari ordered his Nigerian Army led by Brigadier General Tukur Buratai to massacre hundreds of defenceless IPOB rally goers at Nkpor and Onitsha Head-bridge with scores missing, presumed dead. Whoever came up with this idea of holding a rally in Anambra State in support of Buhari who has not hidden his hatred and genocidal intent towards Biafrans in general and Igbos in particular, must have his brain examined.”

IPOB which operates and rallies in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States warned in the statement obtained by USAfrica that “Any person or group of persons stupid enough to come out to rally for Buhari on the 10th of March 2017, whatever they see they take…. We know this show of shame was planned by APC in Anambra State as an effort to diminish the the historically significant World Biafra Genocide Exhibition organised by IPOB Worldwide kicking off in Spain on the 10th of March 2017.

“This IPOB organised exhibition in Vittoria Basque Region Spain, is the first of its kind in the history of Biafra restoration and will attract visitors from all over the world including major European media houses. IPOB will feature pictures and video footage of genocide committed by the British and Nigerian governments from 1966 to date.

“The exhibition will feature in every major capital city of the world and is designed to bring home to the world the horrors of the genocide committed and still being committed against the people of Biafra by the likes of [retired Generals and former military rulers] Gowon, Obasanjo, Buhari and lately [the] Tukur Buratai-led Nigerian army.”

USAfrica News Index 2001 to 2013, especially 2015 to date, 2017, show an exponential increase in the worldwide agitation for the “restoration of Biafra” by the younger generation Igbo and some from the areas of 1967-1970 defunct Biafra now known as South South of Nigeria. The late, charismatic Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu served as the Head of State of Biafra. Ojukwu was interviewed 3 times by USAfrica founder & publisher Chido Nwangwu; first in 1988 at his Villaska Lodge residence in Ikoyi, Lagos; and in Houston, Texas. Excerpts from the exclusive interviews and insights from the editors of USAfrica form parts of the special e-book titled BIAFRA: 50 Years on The PATH OF THUNDER, to be released in May 2017 (USAfricaBooks).

