Special to USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston • USAfricaonline.com • @USAfricaLIVE

After 51 days of a mix of medical check-up and modest vacation in London, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari returned home a few minutes ago on Friday at 7:43 am, into the airport in Kaduna. Buhari flew into Kaduna, 190km north of Abuja, as the capital’s airport is closed for at least six weeks for runway repairs.

Shortly after, he was airlifted to the presidential villa in Abuja. The 74-year-old retired army General had been in London since January 19, and his family, associates and aides have had to counter persistent rumours online that he was seriously ill or even dead, despite the publication of a series of photographs showing him meeting senior Nigerian politicians.

Buhari had previously travelled to the British capital in June last year to receive treatment for what was described as a persistent inner ear infection.

The nature of his latest treatment was not disclosed. USAfricaonline.com/AFP

