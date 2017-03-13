Special to USAfrica (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com • @USAfricaLive @Chido247

Following up, almost 3 weeks after recent, coordinated spate of attacks against African immigrants, primarily Nigerians in South Africa’s key cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria, Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama and interior minister Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau are in Pretoria on Monday to address the increasingly strained relationship between South Africa and Nigeria.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation in a move to downplay the crisis has said the meeting “forms part of regular diplomatic engagements between South Africa and Nigeria and is geared towards strengthening and deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.”

Several Nigerians were killed during the xenophobic attacks. With the serial attacks, the economic and strategic interests of the two regional powers are weakened, especially of South Africa’s telecom titan MTN. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...