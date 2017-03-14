“We’ve Donald Trump’s tax returns” says MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow

Special to USAfricaonline.com @Chido247 @USAfricaLive

MSNBC’s prime time news analysis anchor Rachel Maddow is broadcasting now, live, President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax 1040 form. The information/tax profile was obtained by Pulitzer prize winner David Cay Johnston. Trump is first president of the U.S in decades opting to not release tax returns, dismissing it by arguing “the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters.” But Trump’s 1995 tax returns showed he reported a loss of nearly $1 billion, which minimizes his oft-repeated claims as a “world class businessman.”

It has also been said that looking at his 1995 tax papers as revealed by reporters, the New York real estate businessman and tv personality could have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years.

In 2005, Trump paid $28million in taxes and a hefty $105million in write-down.

Maddow is attempting to connect Trump to a young Russian billionaire/oligarch as Trump’s connection to Russian president Putin and company…. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder of USAfrica & USAfricaonline.com

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...