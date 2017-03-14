USAfrica
BUSINESS EDITORS PICK NEWS

USAfrica BrkNEWS: Donald Trump’s tax returns live on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow show

cnn-com-rss-channel-regions-africa Chido March 14, 2017

“We’ve Donald Trump’s tax returns” says MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow

Special to USAfricaonline.com @Chido247 @USAfricaLive

MSNBC’s prime time news analysis anchor Rachel Maddow is broadcasting now, live, President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax 1040 form. The information/tax profile was obtained by Pulitzer prize winner David Cay Johnston.

Trump is first president of the U.S in decades opting to not release tax returns, dismissing it by arguing “the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters.”  But Trump’s 1995 tax returns showed he reported a loss of nearly $1 billion, which minimizes his oft-repeated claims as a “world class businessman.”

It has also been said that looking at his 1995 tax papers as revealed by reporters, the New York real estate businessman and tv personality could have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years.

In 2005, Trump paid $28million in taxes and a hefty $105million in write-down.

Maddow is attempting to connect Trump to a young Russian billionaire/oligarch as  Trump’s connection to Russian president Putin and company…. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder of USAfrica & USAfricaonline.com

Advertisements

Tags

Chido http://www.chidonwangwu.com

USAfrica is an international multimedia company, founded since 1992 by Dr. Chido Nwangwu [author of Mandela & Achebe: Leadership, Identity and Footprints of Greatness], with its headquarters in Houston, Texas. Also, he established the 1st African-owned, U.S.-based professional newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com, both assessed by the CNN and The New York Times as the largest and arguably the most influential African-owned, U.S-based multimedia networks. USAfrica’s first print edition of USAfrica magazine published August 1993; USAfrica The Newspaper on May 11, 1994; The Black Business Journal in 1998; CLASSmagazine on May 2, 2003; PhotoWorks.TV in 2005, and several platforms and products. USAfricaonline.com is powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MandelaAchebeChido.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com

Related Post

What others say about : USAfrica BrkNEWS: Donald Trump’s tax returns live on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow show..

%d bloggers like this: