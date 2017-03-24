USAfrica
USAfrica: President Trump suffers strategic defeat in avoiding healthcare vote. By Chido Nwangwu

U.S President Donald J. Trump suffered a major, strategic defeat with his failure alongside House Speaker Paul Ryan to gather enough votes to support the Republican bill known as the American Health Care Act, a few minutes ago Friday March 24, 2017. They pulled the bill from being voted for or against.

With this collapse of the twin goals of Trump (despite his denying in his initial reaction) to “replace and repeal” Obamacare, Ryan has said “Obamacare is the law of the land, and it will remain the law of the land until it’s replaced.”

Immediate past President Barack Obama successfully passed the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. By Chido Nwangwu, publisher of USAfricaonline.com @Chido247

