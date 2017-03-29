While Nigerians, Africans were binding and casting Lucifer, Dubai went into massive infrastructural development.

By Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, is an applied geophysicist.

After independence, in order to build a great nation, each country went to work. But in Nigeria, after independence (in 1960), our people went to pray and fast. So, while we were praying, Malaysia came here and took our palm seedlings and built a great factory of it. While we were praying, Singapore went into investment in technology. While we were praying, India went into ICT. While we were praying, China went to massive industrialisation. While we were praying, UAE went into massive infra structural development. While we were binding and casting Lucifer, Japan went into technological development. While we were speaking in tongues, Denmark went into education of her citizens. While we were mounting big speakers in our places of worship, USA was mounting man on the moon.

After our prayers, God, being a wise God decided to reward us according to our labour.

Since those that went into industrialisation, technology, infra structural development, ICT, education etc have been rewarded accordingly. It’s only wise God rewards us with our efforts in prayers.

That’s why today, Nigerian pastors are competing in building the biggest churches. That’s why there are more prayer houses and worship places than hospitals and schools. That’s why people rush to prayer houses for medical and business solutions instead of hospitals.

That’s why we don’t do business visibility before jumping into it since we are going to back it up with prayers. And when it collapses, we blame devil.

That’s why it’s a sin to say anything negative about Pastors and Imams.

That’s why our Pastors don’t consider the opinion of engineers while building and blame devil when the building collapses.

That’s why faith in God replaces building pillars and when it collapses we blame it on Lucifer.

That’s why our Pastors are making sure they plant Church branches instead of schools on every street in Nigeria.

That’s why we always wait for God to do for us that which ability would’ve accomplished.

That’s why we want our teachers to labour on earth and go to heaven for their rewards.

Nigeria is a prayer loving, God fearing nation. Religion has taken the place of technology, infrastructure, education etc.

When travelling, we ignore all the necessary road requirements, servicing of our vehicles and pray. And, once we pray, we can put a half serviceable vehicles on the road and blame our step mothers or mothers in law if anything goes wrong.

That’s why there are more people dying on our roads than wild animals in the forest.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...