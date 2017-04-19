Contract deals and preferential awards forced Buhari to suspend Sec to Govt.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal, was instructed, today April 19, to leave his influential position by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.USAfricaonline.com can confirm that the contracts were regarding the rehabilitation of the Borno, Adamawa and adjoining states affected by the terrorism of Boko Haram.

Specifically, Buhari ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against Lawal in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

Retired Gen. Buhari said the suspension of the SGF from office will be in effect pending the outcome of the investigations.

According to a spokesman for the President, Femi Adesina, also on the issue of tackling corrupt acts: the President has ordered a full-scale investigation into the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has made a claim.

The investigation is also to enquire into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.

The President has also directed the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation.

A three-man Committee comprising the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the National Security Adviser, headed by the Vice President, is to conduct both investigations.

The Committee is to submit its report to the President within 14 days.

The most senior Permanent Secretary in the SGF’s office, and the most senior officer in the NIA, are to act, respectively, during the period of investigation.”

