USAfrica: #Biafra IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu face mountain-high bail conditions

The harsh reality of the mountain high jump, stringent and extremely difficult to meet conditions ordered today April 25, 2017 as required bail terms for the temporary release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja have forced a rethink of the initial celebrations across parts of the Igbo/south east/south south.

Justice Binta Nyako, a wife of a former top military officer and governor, requires Kanu to provide three sureties; one of whom must be a serving Senator in Nigeria, a Jewish religious leader and highly respected person, who own land anywhere in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The bail bond was set at N100 million, for each surety.

Kanu was also ordered not to grant any interviews to the media/press, pending the outcome of his trial and should not be seen in a meeting/gathering of more than 10 persons.

She noted that “The first defendant, Nnamdi Kanu, has appealed to the court for bail based on health grounds and it is only the living that can stand trial. So I am minded to grant him bail so that he can attend to his health and face his trial alive.”

Kanu and several IPOB activists were considered, again, for bail after two years of being held in Nigeria jails for alleged treason, and a dismissed charge of “terrorism.”

