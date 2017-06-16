Corruption and the acquittal of Nigeria’s Senate president Saraki. By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Share 2 Share 1 Share 0

By Bayo Oluwasanmi

The hypocrisy, violence, hatred, and subversion of democracy and justice with our blood letting politics will provide the minefield for thugs and hooligans like Dino Melaye and other ultra loyalists of Mesujamba Saraki. Plundering of the ruling class will crush the working class. All power and economic privilege will reside and remain with the oppressors, their cronies, friends, and families. We cannot be reminded too often that the leopard doesn’t change its colors. With greater frequency and audacity, the senate will continue to illustrate immoral and political debauchery, compromise and confusion. Senators will take their foolishness to dizzying levels….

The verdict is in: Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki has no case to answer after, allegedly, bribing CCT Chairman Danladi Umar a whopping $2 million. No surprise at all. Mesujamba Saraki is synonymous with corruption. We know it will all come to this because the lawless criminal climate with a corrupt judicial system, makes it impossible to successfully prosecute and convict the reputable boss of the Saraki Family Corruption Dynasty.

Mesujamba Saraki’s trial is a textbook case how corruption undermines democratic accountability, discourages good governance, and worsens poverty. I’m not going to waste space on how and why he was acquitted. I’m concerned about the implications of having a reprobate like Mesujamba Saraki to continue leading the Senate, the highest law making body of Nigeria.

So, what are the socioeconomic and political implications of the head of the Saraki Family Corruption Dynasty as the president for the life span of the current senate?

Nigeria’s political Armageddon stares us in the face with great trepidation. We stand at a sacred moment when the elemental forces would coalesce to bring about the frighteningly prediction of the Armageddon of one Nigeria. The time capsule of life for Nigerians will be between intensely bitter taste and disgust. Nigerians will be pushed further to the nadir of main indices of quality of life. Corruption would escalate and make life more miserable and unbearable for the citizens. The frenzy for corruption would assume a demonic crave.

The 180 million Nigerians will continue to be kept in the dark, uneducated, uninformed, castrated and too docile to rebel. Nigerians will continue to live in poverty, hunger, and d

isease. Greed, filth, and viciousness will be the norm. Ruined cities and towns will compete for a place in the refuse dunghill. Social decay will reign like we have never experienced before.

The ruling class under the control and direction of Mesujamba Saraki senate will expand and extend plundering, looting, luxuries, and lusts while the proletariat will live in poverty, and are kept sedated with crumbs, fears, propaganda, and lies. The political drum beat will be louder, noisier, and messier marching Nigerians to the beat of illicit desires of the ruling class. The hypocrisy, violence, hatred, and subversion of democracy and justice with our blood letting politics will provide the minefield for thugs and hooligans like Dino Melaye and other ultra loyalists of Mesujamba Saraki. Plundering of the ruling class will crush the working class. All power and economic privilege will reside and remain with the oppressors, their cronies, friends, and families.

We cannot be reminded too often that the leopard doesn’t change its colors. With greater frequency and audacity, the senate will continue to illustrate immoral and political debauchery, compromise and confusion. Senators will take their foolishness to dizzying levels of raw candor with revolutionary zeal. They will continue to be a sad example of representatives who failed to take responsibility. As a matter of fact, they’ll wash their hands of responsibilities in the following ways:

They’ll evade ownership of the consequences of their choices and behaviors. They’ll be paralyzed by conflict. They’ll have a problem with futility – no good would come from a right decision, so why waste time? So they’ll reason. Their apathy would stem from their belief that taking a right decision seems useless. As usual, they’ll continue o look out for their own selfish interests.

They’ll be imprisoned by fear and preoccupied with survival – loss of control, image, and position. They’ll continue to lack focus – be neutral or passive over crucial decisions. They’ll exhibit bizarre antics and unrestrained behavior. We will see endless parade of swindlers, con men and women, crooks, and charlatans the country ever witnessed. Nigerians will become butlers to wait on every command of their hapless leaders.

The number of scams and scandals in the senate will be chaotic, they will defy explanation or description. Moral failure, financial chicanery, and public scandals will become deeper and dirtier. The actions of the senators will be repeated bizarre practices and exaggerated pronouncements based on hollow shell of human imagination from the hollow chamber.

The senate under the continuous leadership of Mesujamba Saraki, Nigeria will become an utterly horrible and degraded society that is generally headed to an irreversible oblivion or dystopia. There will be exponential mass poverty, squalor, suffering, and oppression. Suppression of justice, freedom, and happiness will be on the rise. Sick Nigerians will be punished as criminals while thieves will continue to be ferried to foreign hospitals for treatment.

Nigerians will be doubly exploited as a slave class conditioned and drugged to obey and enjoy their servitude. Nigeria will be a country of decaying and squeezed morals buried under tremendous pressure of shame and greed. And much more.

The above requiem portrait may look like an unbeliever’s pilgrimage inspired by unrepentant atheists. Well, we can’t prepare for a future we cannot predict. We cannot predict the future of Nigeria and Nigerians under the prolonged direction of soiled image of Mesujamba Saraki as the senate president. The history of the Saraki Family Corruption Dynasty shows Mesujamba Saraki was manufactured in a lab for franchise corruption designed to appeal to legislators and public officials and for recruitment as plunderers of our treasury.

Nigeria under the senate direction of Mesujamba Saraki as the top law maker will be thrown into a national funeral which no one will attend. History will remember him not as senate president, but as a top raider and recidivist of gang of thieves who served as law makers that plunge our people and nation into the abyss of poverty and penury.

• Oluwasanmi contributes commentaries to Houston-based USAfricaonline.com. His e-mail bjoluwasanmi@gmail.com

