USAfrica: IPOB will kill Obasanjo if…., Kanu warns

Special to USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston

Following the strong call by Nigeria’s former President and one of the lead commanders of federal forces against the former Republic of Biafra (1967-1970) Olusegun Obasanjo that Nigerians must do everything possible to stop the quest for the revival of Biafra has drawn an explosive response from Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu recalled yesterday on July 6, Obasanjo’s July 4, 2017 comments in Abuja during the launch of the biography of the late Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari, noting: “I remember Obasanjo calling us names. They said we must eliminate Kanu and for those words coming out from his mouth, he is going to die…. I told Obasanjo that I have given instructions to IPOB should anything happen to me. Everything that comes from Obasanjo’s lineage will die the same day at the same time. It is a standing instruction to IPOB.”

In his familiar style of extreme and colorful bombast, Kanu thundered: “Wherever they are, we will kill them ourselves at the same time, the same day, 12 noon, wherever we find them all over the world. I am not like anything they have seen before.”

Kanu is also embroiled in a showdown with the umbrella Igbo organization Oha na Eze and the elected Governors from the Igbo states over his statement that there will be no more elections in Anambra state in November 2017 (and subsequently in the other Igbo states) until a United Nations supervised referendum on Biafra is conducted. By Chido Nwangwu, founder of USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet. @Chido247