USAfrica: Suspects arrested in the Anambra church massacre

Special to USAfricaonline.com @Chido247

Some of the suspects involved in the massacre of members of the St. Philips Catholic Church in Ozubulu, near Nnewi, Anambra State have been arrested.

Governor Obiano disclosed this on Monday, and underscored the point that all those behind the attack will be made to face the law. “We have actually picked up some of the key members…. I am confident that we are going to solve this problem and the way we handle it will show them (the perpetrators) that you can’t import your trouble from wherever you are in Africa and bring it to Anambra State.”

The Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar and other security agencies, according to USAfricaonline.com sources in Awka, have contacted the InterPol in order to expand the drag net.

