Special to USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com

Contrary to the claims yesterday [September 20, 2017], made by Nigeria’s Information minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that the Buhari administration had approached the British government requesting that they shut down the IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) global megaphone, Radio Biafra, the British High Commission in Nigeria has stated “The UK is not aware of any representation from the Nigerian government about Radio Biafra.”

Mohammed who has a difficult assignment to tag the “terrorism” label on the IPOB stated “Who does not know that the IPOB internet radio is located in London? We know the diplomatic moves we have been taking and approaching the UK, all the damages it [Radio Biafra] has done; but they don’t see it that way. For them [the British government], it is about freedom of expression.”

According to its Press & Public Affairs Officer, Joe Abuku, “Were we to receive any such request, we would of course consider it carefully on the basis of the available evidence, recognising that freedom of speech and expression carries responsibilities.”

USAfricaonline.com notes that the controversial leader of the IPOB movement, Nnamdi Kanu, served as director and chief commentator at the London-based Radio Biafra. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

Like this: Like Loading...