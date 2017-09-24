Ghana has won the West Africa Football Union Cup of Nations following a resounding defeat of their bitter soccer rivals Nigeria by a 4-1.

It was a game dominated by Ghana over the Super Eagles.

Here’s the profile of the teams:

Ghana coach is Maxwell Konadu

Ghana: 1. J Addo, 2. Frimpong, 12. S Sarfo, 5. Atingah, 6. Abbey, 10. Cobbinah, 18. Lomotey, 7. Twum, 8. Waja (17. Razak 57’), 15. K Sarfo (9. Addo 81’), 13. Kizito (14. Adams 68’).

Nigeria coach is Salisu Yusuf

Nigeria: 1. Ezenwa, 2. Okoro, 6. Eze, 12. Aniyikaye (5. Ariwachukwu 40’), 3. Akas, 4. Aremu, 8. Ifeanyi, 7. Friday (14. Okechukwu 46’), 11. P Moses, 10. Ali, 9. Okpotu (18. Eduwo 70’).

