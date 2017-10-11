A 25-year-old Nigerian residing in South Africa, Ibrahim Olalekan Badmus, has been killed by a South African policeman – a week after another Nigerian, Jelili Omoyele, a 35 year-old cellular phone technician was shot dead in the same country at Doornfontein, near Johannesburg.

The Nigerian mission in South Africa has confirmed the killing of Badmus, a native of Lagos state.

Godwin Adama, Nigeria`s Consul General (CG) in South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Johannesburg that Badmus was allegedly killed on Tuesday at Vaal Vreneging, near Johannesburg.

According to him “Information at our disposal said that the deceased was killed by a South African police officer…. I led a delegation from the mission to visit the scene on receipt of the information. When we arrived the scene, the place was tensed up because Nigerians there were not happy. We immediately met with the station commander in the area with some selected Nigerians. The police assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out. The investigation will be done by the independent police investigating department,” he said. According to the CG, an autopsy will be carried out while investigation on the killing is on. Adama said that the mission urged Nigerians in the area to be calm and law abiding.

USAfricaonline.com has reported previous killings of Nigerians in South Africa and the tension between the two countries.

