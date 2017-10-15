USAfrica: Mrs. Obiano predicts her husband will win reelection in November

Special to USAfrica and CLASSmagazine

The wife Governor of Anambra State Osodieme Ebelechukwu V. Obiano has said in Houston, Texas, that she believes her husband, Chief Willie Obiano, will be victorious during the November 18, 2017 electoral contest. The Anambra voters, she told USAfrica Publisher in an exclusive interview, are looking very favorably at the Governor’s “record of achievements and his bringing the dividends of democracy to the people in our great state.”

Beyond Gov. Obiano’s much mentioned strides regarding security, Mrs. Obiano added with a sense of pride: He has improved our state capital of Awka from what was not a befitting outlook to a world-class city. And, he has built three flyovers already….”

Gov. Obiano of APGA is facing multiple opposition and aggressive challenges, USAfricaonline.com notes, from his predecessor Peter Obi and his former SSG (Secretary to the State Government) Oseloka Obaze; both of who left APGA for the PDP; Tony Nwoye of the ruling national APC and at least 5 other credible candidates.

On the critical issue of kidnapping and crimes which were occurring frequently before Obiano was elected, the First Lady told delegates and people at the 2017 national convention of the Anambra State Association (ASA-USA) he has made Anambra a more secure place.

The First Lady represented her husband at the convention which also brought personalities such as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rita Maduagwu, Chief Victor Umeh, Dr. Ezenwafor, Igwe Nteje Rowland Odegbo, ASA-USA President Mike Iloegbunam, national convention chair Dr. Vincent Izuegbu, host President Don Ibekwe, chairman of the local organizing committee Prof. Chris Ulasi, Prof. Allison Anadi, Oliver & Chinwe Nwabude, Nollywood star Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Sam Eweni, Martino Mbaka, Ken Chinweze, Alex Chiaghanam, Nze & Lolo Uzowulu, Cy Agupugo, Dr. Andrea Taylor, Dr. Albert Oguejiofor, attorney Patrick Chukelu, Dr. Nnenne Chidolue, Nwasolunze Valentine Ekweanua, Igirigiri Henry Okolie Aboh, attorney Godson Onyediri, Lauretta Chiakwelu and a host of others.

USAfrica will feature from November 1 special Q&A profiles of the major candidates and stakeholders who are involved in the Anambra campaigns. •By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica multimedia networks and first U.S-based, African-owned newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com also appears as an analyst on CNN, CNN International and SkyNEWS. Chido247@gmail.com +1-832-452-4436

