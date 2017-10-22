Special to USAfrica [Houston]

The World Health Organisation has changed its decision to make Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe its “goodwill ambassador.”

The appointment was followed by severe criticism from opponents of Mugabe which the WHO director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said led WHO to cancel, noting “that this decision is in the best interests of the World Health Organisation…. I depend on constructive debate to help and inform the work I have been elected to do.” By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247