Special to USAfrica [Houston]

Nigeria’s immediate former President Goodluck Jonathan has become the target of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court order to its bailiff to ensure the service of its subpoena on Jonathan within five days from today, Wednesday.

He is summoned as a defense witness in the ongoing trial of former Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson, Olisah Metuh — for Metuh’s alleged diversion of N400 million from the Office of the former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Dasuki is also called by Metuh through the subpoena for appearance as his witness.

Justice Okon Abang ordered that “The bailiff is hereby given five days from today to serve the former President, after which the law will take its course. If it is impossible, the use of substituted means is allowed. For that, the bailiff is an agent of the first defendant. If the bailiff is unable to serve the former President, the first defendant should make the application for the bailiff. The bailiff cannot apply to court because he is not a party.”

“It is on record that it is the first defendant that applied to have Dasuki and Jonathan in court”, he underscored.

“As regards the absence of Dasuki, this will be addressed administratively. There is no reason for the absence of Dasuki in court. The learned counsel for government must convince its client to produce Dasuki in court. Failure of which it will be difficult for the matter to continue,” Mr. Abang said before he adjourned the case to October 31, at the request of Metuh’s lawyer.

