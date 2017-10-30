Developing, breaking news….

U.S President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy against the United States and other felony charges.

The charges which were unsealed on Monday October 30, in Washington DC contain 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, failing to register as a foreign agent, false statements to federal agents/agencies, and multiple counts of failing to file reports for foreign bank accounts.

USAfricaonline.com notes that Manafort was working for the Trump campaign when some of the alleged crimes were committed. Developing, breaking news