Zimbabwe’s former home affairs minister, now the leader of the opposition ZAPU party, Dumiso Dabengwa, has reportedly said that a military coup “cannot be ruled out” in the country following the sacking [this week] of former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to the VOA, Dabengwa said that it was likely that most Zimbabweans could back this move “as they are tired of President Robert Mugabe’s rule.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s War Veterans Association says it has expelled President Mugabe as its leader and has formed a revolutionary council to take over the ruling ZANU-PF party.

“We have completely disowned Mugabe,” says the statement issued on Wednesday in Johannesburg by war veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa.

The association of former fighters for independence is loyal to fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who says he has left Zimbabwe after threats. Mugabe accuses his former deputy of plotting to take power, which Mnangagwa denies.

