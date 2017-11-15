USAfrica BrkNEWS Zimbabwe military intervention not yet a coup against embattled Mugabe

After initial speculation about the “intervention” by Zimbabwe’s armed forces earlier today November 15, 2017, the hourly monitoring of the unfolding events by USAfricaonline.com – at this time – indicate that it is Not a military coup against Robert Mugabe.

Remarkably, the spokesperson for the armed forces Major Gen Sibusiso Moyo was on Zimbabwe tv and radio to “assure the nation that his Excellency the president… and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed…. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes… that are causing social and economic suffering in the country.”

Moyo promised the financially and politically weary Zimbabweans that “As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”

Meanwhile, South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma‚ in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has instructed his Minister of Defence and Military Veterans‚ Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ and the Minister of State Security‚ Advocate Bongani Bongo to go to Zimbabwe to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.