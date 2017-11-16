Amidst the uncertainty following the ousting of Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe by the country’s armed forces, the U.S mission in Harare was closed yesterday.

The U.S State Department issued statement, that “Due to ongoing uncertainty in Zimbabwe, the U.S. Embassy in Harare will be minimally staffed and closed to the public on November 15. Embassy personnel will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Increasingly, USAfrica notes, there are calls for a government of national unity, towards a post-Mugabe era. Especially, to revitalize the very weak economy, severely choked by inflation. Mugabe, a controversial but charismatic leader, has been elected and reelected since the country’s political independence almost 39 years ago. He will be 94 years old on February 21, 2018. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfricaonline.com, the first U.S-based African-owned newspaper published on the Internet

