Zuma commends peaceful run-off in election of Liberia’s 25th president George Weah

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has congratulated former FIFA World Football Player of the Year, George Weah, on his victory in the Liberian presidential run-off held on Tuesday.

Weah won 12 of the 15 counties in the west African country’s elections held on December 26, and witnessed by regional and international observers.

The former AC Milan striker becomes the 25th president of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, President Zuma praised the country for conducting the presidential run-off in a peaceful manner, saying that it signified another positive step towards deepening democracy in Africa.

