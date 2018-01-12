Outrage, condemnation follow Trump’s calling Haiti, African countries “shit holes”

Special to USAfricaonline.com

U.S controversial President Donald Trump has, again, caused domestic and international outrage over derogatory comments he reportedly made on Thursday January 11, 2018.

The acid-tongue businessman turned politician referred to Haiti and African nations as “shit hole countries” during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House, reported first by The Washington Post.

Trump asked why America would want immigrants from “all these shit hole countries.”

Trump added that the U.S. should have more people coming in from places like Norway. He met with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House, the previous day.

There is increased bi-partisan condemnation of Trump’s comments, including Republican Rep. Mia Love — the daughter of Haitian immigrants — who not only demanded an apology from the President but denounced it as ”unkind, divisive, elitist, and fly in the face of our nation’s values.” By Chido Nwangwu

