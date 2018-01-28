Ghana, Nigeria qualify for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018

Special to USAfricaonline.com

Ghana and Nigeria booked Africa’s two tickets to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 with wins over Cameroon and South Africa.

After a qualification process that involved 17 teams in Africa, Ghana and Nigeria came out on top to return to the global finals which will take place in France from 5-24 August.

Ghana and Nigeria are perennial qualifiers from the region. Congo DR are the only other African team ever to have graced the U-20 Women’s World Cup, a feat they achieved in 2006 and 2008.

Nigeria were dominant and impressive over the two legs against South Africa, winning 8-0 on aggregate to book their place at France 2018. Only four teams have qualified for every edition of the U-20 Women’s World Cup: Brazil, Germany, Nigeria and USA. (ref. FIFA)

