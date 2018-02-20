USAfrica: Michelle Obama says ‘Black Panther’ Africa super hero movie is inspiring

Michelle Obama says ‘Black Panther’ Africa super hero movie is inspiring

@Chido247 By Chido Nwangwu

Following a record-breaking box office success in the U.S and across several continents, the African heritage super-hero movie “Black Panther” has attracted the commendation of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

She noted a few hours ago on twitter that “Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen.” Obama, a lawyer and first Black to become First Lady, wrote “I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

“Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman as the king of Wakanda, a fictional East African nation. The superhero is T’Challa. On February 20, 2018, it earned an estimated $255 million in the U.S since last Friday.

The cultural event and historical milestone that “Black Panther” has become was evident in the simultaneous premiere in Nigeria, South Africa and other countries.

