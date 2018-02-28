Johannesburg: South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters party has rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle, saying it was a realignment of corrupt and “delinquent” ministers.

In a statement, EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the changes were not in the best interests of South Africans. “No one, with the best interests of South Africa today, could have Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane [and] Bathabile Dlamini as Cabinet members and ministers.”

On Monday night Ramaphosa announced significant changes to his Cabinet, including the return of Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan, among others, and new additions to his Cabinet.

Ndlozi said Ramaphosa, instead of getting rid the former social development minister, had given her a promotion.

“Bathabile Dlamini has essentially been rewarded with a promotion into the Presidency regardless of the fact that she nearly collapsed the social grants system for the poor.”

“Above all is Gigaba, whose state capture crimes come close to treason as he facilitated the handing over of state institutions to foreign nationals in the form of the Guptas.” Ndlozi said to keep such ministers was a direct rejection of the Constitution. “Gigaba lied under oath, in a court of law,” he said.

“Ramaphosa has bowed to factional pressure in the ANC, proving that he is presiding over a kleptocratic collective that cannot be saved. His inability to dispense with individuals implicated in corruption is evidence that no one can save ANC from corruption. It is entangled for good.”

Ndlozi said: “We call on the people of South Africa to reject the entire ANC and vote it all out in 2019. We warned that Ramaphosa is only interested in careerism, and has no demonstrable history of integrity and fighting corruption.”

He welcomed the changes in the ministry of finance, saying the appointment of Nene as minister was a reaffirmation of confidence in black and African leadership. ref: news24

