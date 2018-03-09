Special to USAfrica [Houston] and USAfricaonline.com @Chido247

Nigeria’s Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says President Muhammadu Buhari will need a miracle to revive what he called a “dead” All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state. Buhari belongs to the APC while Wike is a catalyst in the PDP.

He said the federal government has not briefed him on the planned visit of Buhari to the state. “I hear they say that the President is coming to our state. I have not been told the President is coming and why he is coming. He has the right to come to any state,” he said.

“Maybe the President is coming to make sure that he will improve the fortunes of the APC that is dead in Rivers state.”

“Apart from Jesus Christ, we don’t know of anyone who has risen a dead thing. APC is a dead party in Rivers state. No matter how you fast and pray, it will never wake up.”

Rivers is, reportedly, listed among the states Buhari plans to visit regarding recent killings in some parts of the country– especially by the Fulani herdsmen.

Wike added: “Let nobody bother him or herself that the President is coming for security reasons. We don’t have security challenges in the state. We have never had herdsmen killings or crisis in the state, except when some criminals tried to disrupt the peace and they were checked. We resolved that challenge.”

Wike made these remarks on Thursday while flagging-off the reconstruction of Egbelu Street and link roads in East-West in Rumuodara, Obio Akpor area of the state. By Chido Nwangwu

