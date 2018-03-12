USAfrica, Houston: Only a few hours after arriving the most populated African country of Nigeria, from neighboring Chad, the U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will turn around, same day [today] to fly back to the U.S.

“Due to demands in the secretary’s schedule, he is returning to the U.S. one day early after concluding official meetings in Chad and Nigeria,” Under Secretary of State Steve Goldstein said early today.

USAfrica can confirm that Tillerson’s meeting with Nigeria’s President Buhari set for Tuesday has been canceled and moved to early evening of today, at 4pm.

I placed a call and sent one question, on behalf of USAfrica, to President Buhari’s spokesman Femi Adesina: Will the President meet with the U.S Secretary of State, tonight?” He confirmed the time for USAfricaonline.com.

As Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, returns to his base in Washington DC, he continues to face harsh and minimizing comments from President Donald Trump. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica, USAfricaonline.com and author of the 2018 soon-to-be-released book MANDELA & ACHEBE: Leadership,Identity and Footprints of Greatness. @Chido247

