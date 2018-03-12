U.S Sec of State in Chad and Nigeria; cancelled Kenya schedule due to illness

Special to USAfrica [Houston] and USAfricaonline.com @Chido247

United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, will arrive the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, today, Monday, as part of his ongoing tour of Africa.

Tillerson will be received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olukunle Bamgbose at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Tillerson’s visit, according to US Department of State, is to further US partnerships with the governments and people of Africa. This was disclosed by the US Embassy Public Affairs Section, Abuja, yesterday.

“The Secretary will arrive on Monday (today). The Secretary will be greeted by the Permanent Secretary of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs before departing,” he said.

The US Embassy further said Tillerson will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday morning, at the Presidential Villa.

“Secretary Tillerson is expected to be joined in the press availability by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama,” the US added.

US Department of State spokesperson, Ms Heather Nauert, had said Tillerson will visit Nigeria and four other African countries from March 6 to 13.

“In particular, he plans to discuss ways we can work with our partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment,” Nauert said.

