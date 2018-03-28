USAfrica: Suit filed to depose Trump by porn star’s lawyer over $130k ‘hush money’

A few hours ago, Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels filed a request to depose U.S.President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen regarding the $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels.

It was filed in federal court in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, alleging that “The Agreement and the $130,000 payment made pursuant to the Agreement, was for the ‘purpose of influencing’ the 2016 presidential election by silencing Plaintiff from speaking openly and publicly about Mr. Trump just weeks before the 2016 election.”

Daniels [Stephanie Clifford] said on CBS News’ 60 Minutes last Sunday she had a sexual encounter without condom/protection with Trump in 2006. The usually talkative and texting president has not made any direct comments or denial.

Any deposition of Trump, USAfrica notes, will be a slippery, dangerous slide to other likely complications…. By Chido Nwangwu

