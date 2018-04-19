CHIDO
USAfrica: Novelist Chimamanda reveals she was sexually assaulted at 17
Special to USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com @Chido247
Award-winning novelist and author of Half of a Yellow Sun, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has revealed that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 17 by “a big man” in the media in Lagos, Nigeria.
She was born on September 15, 1977 in Enugu. She revealed this during an address at the 2018 Stockholm Forum for Gender Equality.
Chimamanda recalled how she had taken a book of poems she wrote to a “big man in the media” so he could support her in publicizing that work but the yet undisclosed man sexually assaulted her he slipped his hand under her shirt and bra, then squeezed her breast. “I was so taken aback that I did nothing for seconds”, she said. Then, I pushed his hand away, but gently, nicely, because I didn’t want to offend him.
“Later that day, I broke into a rash on my chest, my neck, my face, as though my body were recoiling, as though my body were saying what my lips had not said.”
“I felt a deep loathing for that man and for what he did. I felt as if I didn’t matter, as if my body existed merely as a thing to be done with as he wanted. Yet, I told no one about it. And I kept talking to him, being polite, hoping he will help with my book.”
iCOMMENT
CHIDO
#USAfrica #BrkNews: Barbara Bush has died at their home in Houston
Barbara Bush, first lady from 1989–1993 during the presidency of her husband, George H. W. Bush, has died at their home in Houston. She was 92; and the mother of George W Bush
AFRICA
World SOCCER SHOWDOWN: South Africa backs Morocco; U.S under pressure
Special to USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com • @Chido247 @USAfricalive
“It is an old myth that Africa doesn’t have the capacity, and naysayers should stop using the political argument. Africa hosted the best Fifa World Cup ever and with good support, Morocco can emulate South Africa,” said the SAFA president Jordaan.
Johannesburg – South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has promised Morocco that South Africa will give its unqualified support to secure another World Cup on the African continent in 2026.
Morocco is vying to stage the world’s biggest football prize against a joint bid by Canada, Mexico and the U.S.
The Moroccan delegation comprises ex-Senegal and Liverpool striker El Hadji Diouf and former Cameroonian goalkeeper Joseph-Antoine Bell.
Jordaan said it would be great for Africa to have a second bite of the World Cup cherry, adding Morocco’s bid was Africa’s bid.
Jordaan assured Morocco that he would personally lobby for the Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) and the rest of the continent to rally behind the Moroccans.
In his remarks, Antoine Bell said Morocco had all the ingredients to host another spectacular World Cup.
“South Africa showed the way and I am confident Morocco will follow suit. The country has international standards, from the stadiums to top infrastructure. Morocco can compete with the best in the world,” he said.
By giving Morocco its support, South Africa’s voice would make all the difference on the continent, Bell said.
“When South Africa talks on the continent, the rest of the continent listens hence it is vital for South Africa to support Morocco. South Africa has the experience and Morocco will use this experience to win the 2016 bid,” added Bell. African News Agency
CHIDO
USAfrica BrkNEWS: Trump orders missile strikes against Syria for use of chemical weapons
USAfrica BrkNEWS: Trump orders missile strikes against Syria for use of chemical weapons.
The U.S is joined by Britain and France in “precision strikes” at Syria’s chemical facilities. “We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump said in remarks from the White House, where he called on Iran and Russia to withdraw their support for Syria’s “barbarism and brutality…. What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men and women and children?”
USAfrica: Novelist Chimamanda reveals she was sexually assaulted at 17
#USAfrica #BrkNews: Barbara Bush has died at their home in Houston
World SOCCER SHOWDOWN: South Africa backs Morocco; U.S under pressure
WInnie Mandela’s burial on Saturday; 3 presidents attending
USAfrica BrkNEWS: Trump orders missile strikes against Syria for use of chemical weapons
USAfrica: Mandelas say Winnie sacrificed her life for the freedom of South Africa
USAfrica: Nigeria’s LOOTERS LIST and Buhari’s selective corruption targets. By Majeed Dahiru
USAfrica: Martin Luther King’s message and Trump presidency. By Chido Nwangwu
USAfricaBrkNEWS WINNIE MANDELA IS DEAD
USAfrica: Nigeria’s embattled President Buhari returns to London
USAfricaTV
Twitter Live
THE BOOK
Trending
-
AFRICA2 weeks ago
USAfrica: Mandelas say Winnie sacrificed her life for the freedom of South Africa
-
AFRICA2 weeks ago
USAfrica: Nigeria’s LOOTERS LIST and Buhari’s selective corruption targets. By Majeed Dahiru
-
CHIDO2 weeks ago
USAfrica: Martin Luther King’s message and Trump presidency. By Chido Nwangwu
-
AFRICA2 weeks ago
USAfricaBrkNEWS WINNIE MANDELA IS DEAD
-
BUSINESS2 weeks ago
USAfrica: Nigeria’s embattled President Buhari returns to London
-
CHIDO2 weeks ago
Obasanjo slams Buhari as “ineffective, incompetent, a failure”
-
AFRICA2 weeks ago
USAfrica: Catholic priest Etienne killed by militia in DR Congo, after a wedding mass
-
CHIDO4 weeks ago
USAfrica: Danjuma’s bombshell on ethnic cleansing in Nigeria; IPOB says he’s waking up late