Connect with us

CHIDO

USAfrica: Obama to deliver 2018 Nelson Mandela memorial lecture

Published

2 days ago

on

Special to USAfrica [Houston] •   USAfricaonline.com  •  MLKMandelaAchebe.com

Former President of the U.S., Barack Obama, will deliver the annual Nelson Mandela memorial lecture in Johannesburg in July 2018. It is one of the highlights of the events marking 100 years since the globally acclaimed statesman and first President of the post-apartheid, multiracial South Africa was born.

In a statement, Sello Hatang, head of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, enthusiastically affirmed
“we will be looking forward to hosting him as he will be addressing this esteemed Nelson Mandela annual lecture.”

Hatang noted the Mandela foundation preferred a keynote speaker with “an Africa heritage” to “deal with issues of democracy”, globally. By Chido Nwangwu  @Chido247  

MANDELA’S FOOTPRINTS OF GREATNESS. By Chido Nwangwu

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

iCOMMENT

CHIDO

“I’m BLESSED” gospel video Charlie Wilson, ft T.I show timeless skills [USAfrica]

Published

4 days ago

on

April 22, 2018

By

Charlie Wilson’s timeless, creative skills are evident in this new gospel song  titled “I’m Blessed” – with superstar rapper T.I coming in to attract more of the younger demographics.

The performance was at a recent 2018 ‘ShowTime at Apollo’ -hosted by Steve Harvey. Wilson gained world-wide respect and recognition as a member of the multiple platinum hits group Gap band.

He has shared his story of moving from being a millionaire to homeless and then picking up, changing his lifestyle and reorganizing….

In many ways, however different our circumstances, join me say to say [and sing] it, again: I’m Blessed!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica, USAfricaonline.com [first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet], is completing a book titled “MLK, MANDELA & ACHEBE: POWER, LEADERSHIP & IDENTITY  Follow him @Chido247

Continue Reading

CHIDO

USAfrica: Novelist Chimamanda reveals she was sexually assaulted at 17

Published

7 days ago

on

April 19, 2018

By

Special to USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com   @Chido247

Award-winning novelist and author of Half of a Yellow Sun, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has revealed that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 17 by “a big man” in the media in Lagos, Nigeria.
She was born on September 15, 1977 in Enugu. She revealed this during an address at the 2018 Stockholm Forum for Gender Equality. 

Chimamanda recalled how she had taken a book of poems she wrote to a “big man in the media” so he could support her in publicizing that work but the yet undisclosed man sexually assaulted her he slipped his hand under her shirt and bra, then squeezed her breast. “I was so taken aback that I did nothing for seconds”, she said. Then, I pushed his hand away, but gently, nicely, because I didn’t want to offend him.

“Later that day, I broke into a rash on my chest, my neck, my face, as though my body were recoiling, as though my body were saying what my lips had not said.”

“I felt a deep loathing for that man and for what he did. I felt as if I didn’t matter, as if my body existed merely as a thing to be done with as he wanted. Yet, I told no one about it. And I kept talking to him, being polite, hoping he will help with my book.”

Continue Reading

CHIDO

#USAfrica #BrkNews: Barbara Bush has died at their home in Houston

Published

1 week ago

on

April 17, 2018

By

Barbara Bush, first lady from 1989–1993 during the presidency of her husband, George H. W. Bush, has died at their home in Houston. She was 92; and the mother of George W Bush

Continue Reading

Trending

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: