USAfrica: 60 years since masterpiece, Things Fall Apart, ACHEBE Lives on. By Chido Nwangwu
By Chido Nwangwu
Chinua Achebe, prophet and great writer, who was born on November 16, 1930, will be remembered forever for what he did in 1958.
In 1958, Achebe’s first novel, Things Fall Apart, was released and he told the conflicted story of Okonkwo, communal life, clash of faiths, dynamics of the clash of cultures and more, set in pre-colonial and colonial Umuofia, of the Igbo nation.
In the assessment of U.S former President Barack Obama, it is “A true classic of world literature… a masterpiece that has inspired generations of writers in Nigeria, across Africa, and around the world.”
Since 1958, with the masterpiece work, Things Fall Apart, five important historical benchmarks became evident:
First, Achebe laid the foundation for the modern African literature. Whereby the stories and narratives about Africa and Africans hold our perspectives and values amidst the realities of a global market.
Princeton University’s professor of philosophy, Kwame Anthony Appiah, hit the proverbial nail on its head when he said that “In every English and non-English speaking country on the planet, if you ask a student to name just one African novel, it is most likely to be Things Fall Apart by Achebe. It is the beginning of the African canon. it is difficult to think of anything else without it.” Like him, I believe Achebe’s works are rich fountains of knowledge for credible and engaging understanding of African pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial history and realities.
On February 18, 2002, a distinguished jury of scholars and critics (from 13 countries of African life and literature) selected Achebe as the writer of the Best book, ‘Things Fall Apart.’
Second, he firmed up the prologue for taking on the litany of Euro-Caucasian racist “scholars” who “objectified” Africa and African lives.
In Achebe’s Things Fall Apart and other works, the centrality of Chi (God) attains an additional clarity in the Igbo cosmology. I’ve studied, lived and tried to better understand, essentially, the towering moral certainties which Achebe have employed in most of his works.
Also, it is a world which prefers a quasi-capitalistic business attitude to life while taking due cognizance of the usefulness of the whole, the community. .
Bottomline: in the Achebe accurate and contextual depiction of pre-colonial Igbo life, the rewards for hardwork/farming are wealth and family!
Third, in an era of grammatical overload, obscurantism and verbosity, he entered the arena with what I commend as the yet unmatched, uniquely Achebesque style and structure of simplicity, clarity, accessibility and organic lucidity. Achebe is good!
Prof. Achebe, Africa’s most acclaimed and fluent writer of the English Language, our pathfinder, the intellectual godfather of millions of Africans and lovers of the fine art of good writing, was only 28 years when he wrote the classic, Things Fall Apart, in 1958, long before I was born.
Fourth, between 1958 and 2013, amidst a body of first rate works, he will be remembered as one of history’s great witnesses and chroniclers. Other than ‘Things Fall Apart’ (1958), some of Achebe’s other major books are ‘No Longer at Ease’ (1960), ‘Arrow of God’ (1964; rev. 1974); In 1983, Achebe wrote the often quoted pamphlet, ‘The Trouble with Nigeria.’ In the latter, he cited the litany of failures of the leaders and pointed the way forward; ‘Anthills of the Savannah’ (1987) and his notes and memoir on Biafra titled ‘There Was a Country’ (2012). Those works and his civic, moral conscience placed him on a pedestal which I characterize as the power and permanence of Chinua Achebe! Consequently, he lives in our hearts and minds as an immortal writer!
Fifth, on the critical questions regarding why Achebe become a writer; and why he wrote Things Fall Apart? He revealed: “In the end, I began to understand there is such a thing as absolute power over narrative. Those who secure this privilege for themselves can arrange stories about others pretty much where, and as, they like.”
For him, there’s an organic relationship between writing as education and the building of a better society. Recall that the prolific Achebe wrote in 1975 in his work ‘Morning Yet on Creation Day’ that “The writer cannot be excused from the task of re-education and regeneration that must be done.”
I recall flying back to the U.S. (from South Africa to New York) to attend Prof. Achebe’s 70th birthday at the historic Bard College (November 3-4, 2000) and its related conference titled, ‘Home and Exile: Achebe at 70″. Achebe was in the midst of his friends and some of the best writers in the world. He mentioned “how everyone has spoken so nicely of me, this evening….” Then, came his one sentence punchline commentary on the gross grandiosity of African leaders: “If I were a military dictator, these two days of November would have been declared national holidays!” He burst into laughter. That’s vintage Achebean sarcasm.
By the year 2020, USAfrica projects Achebe’s magnum opus, Things Fall Apart, would have been translated into 75 languages, and sold almost 25 million copies and listed among the world’s best 50 novels.
In the full, honest context of the litany of calamities, catastrophes and crimes across Nigeria, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and many communities, may I conclude with the poem written in 1919 titled The Second Coming by William Butler Yeats (1865-1939) — from where Achebe gave the title for his 1958 novel:
“Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity”
Long live Chinua Achebe, the Eagle on the Iroko!
Dr. Chido Nwangwu, analyst on CNN & SKY news, moderator of the Achebe Colloquium (Governance, Security, and Peace in Africa) December 7-8, 2012 at Brown University in Rhode Island and former adviser on Africa business to the Mayor of Houston, is the Founder & Publisher of Houston-based USAfrica multimedia networks since 1993, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com
Chido is completing the 2019 book titled MLK, MANDELA & ACHEBE: Power, Leadership and Identity. E-mail: Chido@USAfricaonline.com
USAfrica: Basil Nnanna Ukegbu lived a life of excellence. By Emmanuel A. C. Orji
A TRIBUTE TO BASIL NNANNA UKEGBU
By Emmanuel A. C. Orji
Special to USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com @USAfricaLIVE
It is with a deep sense of loss that I received the sad news of the passing of a fellow Patrician, Basil Nnanna Ukegbu, who did our alma mater, Saint Patrick’s College, Ikot Ansa, Calabar (SPACO), proud.
“Excellence is a difficult concept to communicate because it can easily be misread as neurotic perfectionism or snooty sophistication. But it is neither. On the contrary, it is the stuff of which greatness is made. It is the difference between just getting by and soaring – that which sets apart the significant from the superficial, the lasting from the temporary. Those who pursue it do so because of what pulsates within them, not because of what others think or say or do. Authentic excellence is not a performance. It is there whether anyone ever notices or tries to find out.” According to Aristotle, “we are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but, a habit.” And so it was with Basil.
A personification of habitual excellence, Basil Nnanna Ukegbu, PhD(Lond), born 88 years ago, under very ordinary circumstances at Immerienwe in Ngor Okpala Local Government area of Imo State, had always manifested excellence since his infancy. His studies at St. Patrick’s College, Ikot Ansa, Calabar (SPACO), brought out the best in him. Whereas students spent five years ordinarily to do the Senior Cambridge School Certificate examination, Basil sat for and passed London Matriculation (known to be superior to Senior Cambridge School Certificate) after only three years sojourn in SPACO, a rare academic feat. On leaving SPACO, he took up teaching appointment, while studying for a degree by correspondence. In record time, he sat for and passed the Bachelor of Arts degree of the University of London.
A great believer in education, rather than join the civil service, as was fashionable at the historic time, he founded a secondary school modeled after SPACO at his home town of Immerienwe. The great and broad mind that he was, rather than name the school after his home, he called it Owerri Grammar School, a clear manifestation of his largeness of heart.
In furtherance of his life ambition to promote science and technology in Africa, it is on record that he was the first Nigerian to think of a private university and in fact opened a technical university at Immerienwe. However, lack of vision, jealousy and ignorance conspired to sabotage his efforts.
A man that was always driven by his own conviction, he moved at his own pace ignoring all distractions and defying all negative forces and scaling through all obstacles in his avowed belief that we can be beaten not by circumstances, but only by ourselves, and that if we fall down seven times we should get up eight.
In public service, he excelled demonstrably beyond all Nigerian expectation. As Chairman of the Governing Council of the Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri, he proved that, in Nigeria, public money could be judiciously used, when he built the many hostels in the college at about half the cost of those built before his tenure. He accomplished this feat within six months through his resource conversion efficiency maximisation strategy. Impressed by that performance, the Academic Board decided to name the hostels after him, but he rejected the offer on the ground that it would be immoral to do so while he was still in office. Thus, when he was rigged out of election that he contested for governorship of Imo State, those who blocked him out of the office were the greatest enemies of progress in Imo State. He would have made all the difference through his well articulated economic programme which could have struck a miraculous chord.
His life ambition was to lead a bloodless revolution to transform Africa to catch up with Europe and America technologically in this millennium. Even as he aged and progressively wore a frail body, the revolutionary fire in him did not dim.
Basil was an indefatigable civil right crusader and he started being so from SPACO where he resisted corporal punishment by his immediate senior students of just one class above his own (of which I was one), which he saw as a violation of his fundamental human right. When Abacha frightened Nigerians, Basil dared and defied the brutish maximum dictator when he staged a one-man demonstration by even sleeping in the open opposite the Assumpta Cathedral in Owerri.
As a member of the Federal House of Representatives, he was a fearless legislator who presented his views with courage borne out of knowledge and patriotic conviction. On January 12, 1966, even as Chief Whip of the then ruling party, he moved a vote of no confidence on the government for failing to address a serious security situation in Nigeria of the historic time. Three days after he moved that motion, on January 15, 1966, the army struck. A man of principle, he rejected a ministerial appointment offered to him by the then Administrator of the East Central State, Ukpabi Asika, himself an old boy of SPACO.
To summarise, Basil was an erudite scholar, a patriotic parliamentarian, a fearless and selfless leader of people, a human right crusader, an accomplished academic giant, a man full of what President Bush the father calls “the vision thing”, a practical community worker, the best governor that Imo State never had, and above all, a Patrician among Patricians, who did SPACO proud by living up to the highest ideals of our college motto: cor mundum, manus firma, verbum constans (Clean heart, strong hand, reliable word).
May the good Lord who heals broken hearts take care of Basil’s family and all those who are touched by his death. May He help and comfort them always, increase their faith, dispel their fears, revive their hope and lift them from the darkness of their grief to the light of His presence, through Christ our Lord. Amen.
And may the soul of Basil and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
USAfrica: A Tribute to Dan Orji of Peacocks. By Mazi E.A.C Orji
A Tribute to Nze Dan Chukwuemeka Orji. By Mazi E.A.C. Orji (and the Orji Chima Family of Aro-Orji, Urata, Owerri North LGA, Imo State, Nigeria)
Special to USAfricaonline.com, and USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston. Follow USAfrica at Facebook.com/USAfricaChido , Facebook.com/USAfrica247 and Twitter.com/Chido247
“In the midst of life, we are in death.” The unexpected and sudden demise of Nze Daniel Chukwuemeka Orji aptly confirmed the truth of the quote above taken from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer.
In the language of literature, arts and music, Dan Orji (as he was popularly and widely known and called), was a great classical musician. The beauty of his works and the wisdom expressed in them have continued to hold out massive appeal to people of different ages and in different countries. People of all ages that have tasted the lyrics and music of his songs have continued to want to read or hear them over and over again. They never seem to get tired of discovering new beauties and new truths in the works of this artful musician, insightful composer, versatile arranger and inimitable vocalist.
Born on December 6, 1945 to Maazi Joseph Chima Orji and Orihe Cecilia Nwachi Orji at Aro-Orji, Urata, Owerri North Local Government area of Imo State of Nigeria, Danny was educated in Orji Town Primary School where he manifested great musical talent by singing at social events around Owerri. He had his Secondary education at the prestigious Saint Patrick’s College, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, where he played meritoriously in the College Band.
At the end of the Nigeria/Biafra war in 1970, he played a major role in the founding of the famous Peacocks International Guitar Band. It was while with Peacocks that he produced some of his greatest hits, including the ever popular and classical SAMBOLA MAMA, which earned a gold, and sold more records in Ghana than in Nigeria, demonstrating the wide appeal of his compositions, a further proof of the truism that music knows no boundaries, as well as the English saying that ‘ good wine needs no bush’( which translates into Igbo as ahia oma na ere onweya). When the Peacocks International Guitar Band disbanded, he founded the Skylarks Universal Band of Nigeria in 1976.
Nze Dan Orji’s abundant natural musical endowment was inherited from his mother, who was a good singer, and his maternal uncle, late J. U. Kamalu of Umuonyeche, Owere(which the British called Owerri), who played the Accordion with great skill. Danny’s natural musical endowment was enhanced by his incredible capacity for hard work that is easier imagined than described. Little wonder that he produced such classical masterpieces and dominated the music scene for more than four decades. Danny had a large and generous heart and was always quick to forgive. Although his works have been severally plagiarized, he never exercised his rights under the existing Copyright Laws to sue for compensation. Rather, he would chuckle and say that those artists may continue to plagiarise his work if that would make them survive in life. What good spirit ! What bonhomie !
Danny was a good family man, a great family builder, who would resist any temptation to compromise the peace and progress of the Orji Chima family of which he was a proud member. His talent was not restricted to music alone; he was also an accomplished builder; and this was not surprising because architecture has been defined metaphorically as ‘FROZEN MUSIC.’ Danny was also a committed farmer. Indeed, he was a versatile talent who excelled in whatever he focused his interest and attention. Full of initiative and drive, Danny had the capacity to carry anything before him.
During his lifetime, Danny was conferred with a lot of accolades. He was made an Nze with the title Aku Jeshiobi ike of Orji. During the interregnum that followed the demise of the first Eze of the Orji Autonomous Community, Nze Dan Orji served as the Vice Chairman of the Orji Regency Council. The Arochukwu Kingdom conferred its highest honour, namely, Ugwu Aro, on him. And until his death, Nze Dan Orji was serving his second term as Chairman of the Aro-Orji village meeting.
We shall all miss Danny’s wisdom which was ever spiced with humour and profound imagery. The more you saw Danny, the more you admired him; the better you knew him the greater you valued his friendship. He had the knack for knowing peoples great needs and when they needed them most. In concluding, I seek understanding; and if I appear to write with the affection of a brother, I am just one of a large number.
Danny did not live long. He did not reach the biblical age of three scores and ten (indeed, he was to have been 70 years old on December 6, 2015!). But we are consoled by the fact that it is more important to live well than to live long. The quality of life lived takes precedence over its length, for life is a matter of art rather than mere duration. “Life is not a matter of counting years. It is a matter of making years count.” Danny did make his years count in blessing. Although we shall miss Danny physically, he will continue to live in the memories of all those he has left behind.
We prefer to end this tribute therefore, with the following immortal words of United States hymnist, Ira David Sankey (1840 – 1908):-
“Fading away like the stars of the morning,
Losing their light in the glorious sun,
Thus would we pass from the earth and its toiling,
Only remembered by what we have done.”
Thank you for sharing our moment with us. Shalom.
Maazi E. A. C. ORJI is the head of the Orji Chima family. August 12, 2015
USAfrica names Okey Ndibe African Writer of the Year 2014
USAfrica names Okey Ndibe ‘African Writer of the Year 2014’
USAfrica names Okey Ndibe 'African Writer of the Year 2014'
By Chido Nwangwu.
obal-success-in-2014-by-chido-nwangwu/
VIDEO of the CNN International broadcast/profile of USAfrica and CLASSmagazine Publisher Chido Nwangwu.
Dr. Chido Nwangwu, moderator of the Achebe Colloquium (Governance, Security, and Peace in Africa) December 7-8, 2012 at Brown University in Rhode Island and former adviser on Africa business/issues to the Mayor of Houston, is the Founder & Publisher of Houston-based USAfrica multimedia networks since 1992, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com
IF any of the Nigerian President’s 100 advisers has the polite courage for the extraordinary task of reminding His Excellency of his foremost, sworn, constitutional obligation to the national interest about security and safety of Nigerians and all who sojourn in Nigeria, please whisper clearly to Mr. President that I said, respectfully: Nigerians, at home and abroad, are still concerned and afraid for living in what I call Nigeria’s Federal Republic of Insecurity. FULL text of commentary, exclusively, at USAfricaonline.com https://usafricaonline.com/2011/12/17/nigeria-federal-republic-of-insecurity-by-chido-nwangwu/
USAfrica: BOKO HARAM’s latest killings sharpen divide for security team at Nigeria’s presidency. By Chido Nwangwu
https://usafricaonline.com/2013/10/21/usafrica-boko-harams-latest-killings-sharpen-divide-for-security-team-at-nigerias-presidency-by-chido-nwangwu/
Dancing with “ghosts” of BOKO HARAM, President Jonathan, Sultan Abubakar and Nigeria’s national security. By Dr. Chido Nwangwu
https://usafricaonline.com/2013/04/05/dancing-with-ghosts-of-boko-haram-president-jonathan-sultan-abubakar-and-nigerias-national-security-by-chido-nwangwu/
Why Obama’s late to symbolic, historic meeting with Mandela. By Chido Nwangwu. https://usafricaonline.com/2013/06/26/obamas-late-to-symbolic-historic-meeting-with-fit-mandela-by-chido-nwangwu/
- Eight lessons of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide. By Chido Nwangwu, Publisher of USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston. https://usafricaonline.com/2009/11/01/chido-8lessons-rwanda-genocide/
Margaret Thatcher, Mandela and Africa. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica, and the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com. Click for newscast video of London-based SkyNEWS, the global, 24-hour British international tv network’s interview with USAfrica’s Publisher Chido Nwangwu on April 11, 2013 regarding this latest commentary http://youtu.be/G0fJXq_pi1c )
There’s a compelling political trinity to Nelson Mandela: the man, the messiah and the mystique. https://usafricaonline.com/2013/07/18/mandela-95-hearty-cheers-to-his-footprints-of-greatness-by-chido-nwangwu/
USAfrica: Obama, Kerry accused of interfering in Nigeria’s election by Jonathan
