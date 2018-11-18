CHIDO
USAfrica: After “assassination attempt”, billionaire Tonye Cole of APC Rivers escalates security, calls for peace
An All Progressives Congress (APC) senior campaign operative in Port Harcourt informed USAfricaonline.com that Sunday morning November 18, 2018 became “a day of thanksgiving and prayers” for Tonye Cole, a relatively young Nigerian billionaire from the oil/energy sector who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.
Cole of the Sahara Group escaped what his team has characterized as “an assassination attempt.”
On Saturday, Cole said on his twitter account “Tragedy was averted Friday, November 16, 2018 at Old Bakana. Gunmen opened fire on my team while we were carrying out ward-to-ward consultation in the community. We thank The Almighty for his protection now and always. I stand for politics of peace #ANewHopeForRivers.”
The incident has caused the escalation of his security detail as he battled through contentious APC primaries and takes on a popular but hard-charging incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike in the election in March 2019.
USAfrica: Obama, Kerry accused of interfering in Nigeria’s election by Jonathan
Jonathan has made the allegation himself, including suggesting an interference in the election to benefit the winner, retired General Muhammadu Buhari. Pointedly, in his new book, ‘My Transition Hours’, launched in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Tuesday, November 20, Jonathan recalled that “On March 23, 2015, President Obama himself took the unusual step of releasing a video message directly to Nigerians all but telling them how to vote. In that video, Obama urged Nigerians to open the “next chapter” by their votes. Those who understood subliminal language deciphered that he was prodding the electorate to vote for the opposition to form a new government.”
Evidently infuriated by the intervention of the first African-American president of the United States, Jonathan who from all accounts and review of the USAfrica news index January 2012 to January 2015 show several reports of corruption and financial improprieties at both the federal and state governments, especially as led by Jonathan’s (and his predecessor retired Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo’s) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “The message was so condescending, it was as if Nigerians did not know what to do and needed an Obama to direct them.”
In the book, he raised objections that Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry during his visit to Nigeria, shortly after INEC rescheduled presidential elections from February 2015 to March 2015 “did not accept our reasons for the rescheduling…. How can the U.S. Secretary of State know what is more important for Nigeria than Nigeria’s own government? How could they have expected us to conduct elections when Boko Haram controlled part of the North East and was killing and maiming Nigerians? Not even the assurance of the sanctity of May 29, 2015 handover date could calm them down. In Nigeria, the Constitution is very clear. No President can extend his tenure by one day.”
He argues the postponing of the election served Nigeria well. “Anyhow, the six weeks served us well. We received the military equipment we were expecting within that period and our Armed Forces commendably dealt a deserving blow on the terrorists and repossessed all territorial areas of Nigeria previously occupied by the terrorists. Boko Haram was deflated up to the point I handed over to my successor on May 29, 2015.
“We conducted the elections peacefully, even if there were issues raised about its fairness. At least, the nation was relieved that the election held peacefully and that there was no post-election violence.”
Jonathan has had to respond to several attacks on his presidential tenure from both President Buhari and critics who insist the PDP represented the audacity of corruption and pillaging of the commonwealth of Nigeria. But the PDP leadership counters by arguing that Buhari remains “clueless” in moving the economy forward.
Buhari who seems indifferent to different views about his performance runs the most insular and ethnically, regionally and religiously unbalanced government since Nigeria’s political independence in 1960. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247
USAfrica: 60 years since masterpiece, Things Fall Apart, ACHEBE Lives on. By Chido Nwangwu
60 years since masterpiece, Things Fall Apart, ACHEBE Lives on
By Chido Nwangwu
Chinua Achebe, prophet and great writer, who was born on November 16, 1930, will be remembered forever for what he did in 1958.
In 1958, Achebe’s first novel, Things Fall Apart, was released and he told the conflicted story of Okonkwo, communal life, clash of faiths, dynamics of the clash of cultures and more, set in pre-colonial and colonial Umuofia, of the Igbo nation.
In the assessment of U.S former President Barack Obama, it is “A true classic of world literature… a masterpiece that has inspired generations of writers in Nigeria, across Africa, and around the world.”
Since 1958, with the masterpiece work, Things Fall Apart, five important historical benchmarks became evident:
First, Achebe laid the foundation for the modern African literature. Whereby the stories and narratives about Africa and Africans hold our perspectives and values amidst the realities of a global market.
Princeton University’s professor of philosophy, Kwame Anthony Appiah, hit the proverbial nail on its head when he said that “In every English and non-English speaking country on the planet, if you ask a student to name just one African novel, it is most likely to be Things Fall Apart by Achebe. It is the beginning of the African canon. it is difficult to think of anything else without it.” Like him, I believe Achebe’s works are rich fountains of knowledge for credible and engaging understanding of African pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial history and realities.
On February 18, 2002, a distinguished jury of scholars and critics (from 13 countries of African life and literature) selected Achebe as the writer of the Best book, ‘Things Fall Apart.’
Second, he firmed up the prologue for taking on the litany of Euro-Caucasian racist “scholars” who “objectified” Africa and African lives.
In Achebe’s Things Fall Apart and other works, the centrality of Chi (God) attains an additional clarity in the Igbo cosmology. I’ve studied, lived and tried to better understand, essentially, the towering moral certainties which Achebe have employed in most of his works.
Also, it is a world which prefers a quasi-capitalistic business attitude to life while taking due cognizance of the usefulness of the whole, the community. .
Bottomline: in the Achebe accurate and contextual depiction of pre-colonial Igbo life, the rewards for hardwork/farming are wealth and family!
Third, in an era of grammatical overload, obscurantism and verbosity, he entered the arena with what I commend as the yet unmatched, uniquely Achebesque style and structure of simplicity, clarity, accessibility and organic lucidity. Achebe is good!
Prof. Achebe, Africa’s most acclaimed and fluent writer of the English Language, our pathfinder, the intellectual godfather of millions of Africans and lovers of the fine art of good writing, was only 28 years when he wrote the classic, Things Fall Apart, in 1958, long before I was born.
Fourth, between 1958 and 2013, amidst a body of first rate works, he will be remembered as one of history’s great witnesses and chroniclers. Other than ‘Things Fall Apart’ (1958), some of Achebe’s other major books are ‘No Longer at Ease’ (1960), ‘Arrow of God’ (1964; rev. 1974); In 1983, Achebe wrote the often quoted pamphlet, ‘The Trouble with Nigeria.’ In the latter, he cited the litany of failures of the leaders and pointed the way forward; ‘Anthills of the Savannah’ (1987) and his notes and memoir on Biafra titled ‘There Was a Country’ (2012). Those works and his civic, moral conscience placed him on a pedestal which I characterize as the power and permanence of Chinua Achebe! Consequently, he lives in our hearts and minds as an immortal writer!
Fifth, on the critical questions regarding why Achebe become a writer; and why he wrote Things Fall Apart? He revealed: “In the end, I began to understand there is such a thing as absolute power over narrative. Those who secure this privilege for themselves can arrange stories about others pretty much where, and as, they like.”
For him, there’s an organic relationship between writing as education and the building of a better society. Recall that the prolific Achebe wrote in 1975 in his work ‘Morning Yet on Creation Day’ that “The writer cannot be excused from the task of re-education and regeneration that must be done.”
I recall flying back to the U.S. (from South Africa to New York) to attend Prof. Achebe’s 70th birthday at the historic Bard College (November 3-4, 2000) and its related conference titled, ‘Home and Exile: Achebe at 70″. Achebe was in the midst of his friends and some of the best writers in the world. He mentioned “how everyone has spoken so nicely of me, this evening….” Then, came his one sentence punchline commentary on the gross grandiosity of African leaders: “If I were a military dictator, these two days of November would have been declared national holidays!” He burst into laughter. That’s vintage Achebean sarcasm.
By the year 2020, USAfrica projects Achebe’s magnum opus, Things Fall Apart, would have been translated into 75 languages, and sold almost 25 million copies and listed among the world’s best 50 novels.
In the full, honest context of the litany of calamities, catastrophes and crimes across Nigeria, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and many communities, may I conclude with the poem written in 1919 titled The Second Coming by William Butler Yeats (1865-1939) — from where Achebe gave the title for his 1958 novel:
“Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity”
Long live Chinua Achebe, the Eagle on the Iroko!
Dr. Chido Nwangwu, analyst on CNN & SKY news, moderator of the Achebe Colloquium (Governance, Security, and Peace in Africa) December 7-8, 2012 at Brown University in Rhode Island and former adviser on Africa business to the Mayor of Houston, is the Founder & Publisher of Houston-based USAfrica multimedia networks since 1993, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com
Chido is completing the 2019 book titled MLK, MANDELA & ACHEBE: Power, Leadership and Identity. E-mail: Chido@USAfricaonline.com
U.S calls on Nigeria to investigate killings of Shiite muslims by soldiers
The United States embassy in Nigeria said on Thursday it was “concerned” and called for an investigation after supporters of an imprisoned Shiite cleric were killed in clashes with security forces.
The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) said 49 of its members were killed this week after the army and police fired live bullets at crowds who marched near and in the capital Abuja, calling into doubt the military’s official death toll of six.
“The United States embassy is concerned by the deaths resulting from clashes between Nigerian security forces and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in areas surrounding Abuja,” said the US embassy in a statement.
“We urge government of Nigeria authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of the events and to take appropriate action to hold accountable those responsible for violations of Nigerian law. We urge restraint on all sides,” it added.
Amnesty International said on Wednesday it had “strong evidence” that police and soldiers used automatic weapons against IMN members and killed about 45 people.
“We have seen a shocking and unconscionable use of deadly force by soldiers and police against IMN members,” said Amnesty’s Nigeria director Osai Ojigho.
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is almost evenly split between a mostly Muslim north – which is predominantly Sunni – and a largely Christian south.
Experts have warned the government that a heavy-handed response to the group risks sparking conflict in a volatile region where poverty is widespread.
IMN leader Ibrahim Zakzaky has been in custody since 2015, when an army crackdown killed 300 of his supporters, who were buried in mass graves, according to human rights groups.
Zakzaky is facing a culpable homicide charge in connection with the 2015 violence, and is in jail despite a court order granting him bail. ref: AFP
Gabon President Ali Bongo recovering from an undisclosed illness in Saudi Arabia
Gunmen abduct Catholic priests in southern Nigeria
Ethiopian lawmakers elect the east African nation’s first female president
U.S calls on Nigeria to investigate killings of Shiite muslims by soldiers
USAfrica: On November 9, Ethiopia will start visa-on-arrival policy for all Africans.
BrkNEWS: America under threat of terrorism by mail; suspect quizzed
Nigerian army posts Trump video to justify shooting muslim Shiites
