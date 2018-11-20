USAfrica: Obama, Kerry accused of interfering in Nigeria’s election by Jonathan

Jonathan has made the allegation himself, including suggesting an interference in the election to benefit the winner, retired General Muhammadu Buhari. Pointedly, in his new book, ‘My Transition Hours’, launched in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Tuesday, November 20, Jonathan recalled that “On March 23, 2015, President Obama himself took the unusual step of releasing a video message directly to Nigerians all but telling them how to vote. In that video, Obama urged Nigerians to open the “next chapter” by their votes. Those who understood subliminal language deciphered that he was prodding the electorate to vote for the opposition to form a new government.”

Evidently infuriated by the intervention of the first African-American president of the United States, Jonathan who from all accounts and review of the USAfrica news index January 2012 to January 2015 show several reports of corruption and financial improprieties at both the federal and state governments, especially as led by Jonathan’s (and his predecessor retired Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo’s) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “The message was so condescending, it was as if Nigerians did not know what to do and needed an Obama to direct them.”

In the book, he raised objections that Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry during his visit to Nigeria, shortly after INEC rescheduled presidential elections from February 2015 to March 2015 “did not accept our reasons for the rescheduling…. How can the U.S. Secretary of State know what is more important for Nigeria than Nigeria’s own government? How could they have expected us to conduct elections when Boko Haram controlled part of the North East and was killing and maiming Nigerians? Not even the assurance of the sanctity of May 29, 2015 handover date could calm them down. In Nigeria, the Constitution is very clear. No President can extend his tenure by one day.”

He argues the postponing of the election served Nigeria well. “Anyhow, the six weeks served us well. We received the military equipment we were expecting within that period and our Armed Forces commendably dealt a deserving blow on the terrorists and repossessed all territorial areas of Nigeria previously occupied by the terrorists. Boko Haram was deflated up to the point I handed over to my successor on May 29, 2015.

“We conducted the elections peacefully, even if there were issues raised about its fairness. At least, the nation was relieved that the election held peacefully and that there was no post-election violence.”

Jonathan has had to respond to several attacks on his presidential tenure from both President Buhari and critics who insist the PDP represented the audacity of corruption and pillaging of the commonwealth of Nigeria. But the PDP leadership counters by arguing that Buhari remains “clueless” in moving the economy forward.

Buhari who seems indifferent to different views about his performance runs the most insular and ethnically, regionally and religiously unbalanced government since Nigeria’s political independence in 1960. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247