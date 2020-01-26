USAfrica: Heartbreak in Los Angeles, sports world as KOBE BRYANT, daughter Gianna die in his helicopter crash

Special to USAfricaonline.com

It has been a shocking news, almost unbelievable report in Los Angeles and sports world as KOBE BRYANT, the NBA retired superstar (of the Los Angeles Lakers) and his daughter Gianna died in his helicopter crash, today Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

Emergency personnel responded but no one on board survived. Five people are confirmed dead, TMZ reported. The outlet said that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant — with whom he shares all four children — was not onboard.

Sources told ESPN that the helicopter was headed to a travel basketball game for Gianna, and that the other passengers were another player and their parent.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. USAfricaonline.com, withe additional reports from TMZ, People and ESPN.

USAfrica NEWS NOTE: Kobe, should count among the 10 greatest basketball players of all-time (in my estimation), was a 5-time champion of the NBA. Until his death at 41 years, Kobe had diversified his multimillion dollar investments into new technologies. By Chido Nwangwu.

