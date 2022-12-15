USAfrica: Sit-At-Home Day and freedom to live. By Chudi Okoye

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chudi Okoye, PhD., a contributor to USAfrica

It is sit-at-home day in the South East

One fiercely enforced by local bandits

Who have caused a split in our homes

And cut a reddened slit in our hopes

Today they killed a pregnant woman

One among many harmless humans

Wasted at will on this prohibited day

Merely fending for those in their lay

How wrathful they have now become

The cads to whom we oddly succumb

Hoodlums from our hood’s illed slums

Who beat their own infernal drums

Hijacking our dream of a new Orient

For a future they seek to our lament

Alas, freedom is being inflicted on us

Like pestilence and rank catastrophe

By this set of self-acclaimed toughies

Who play a vile spit-at-home game

Called sit-at-home by another name

They fly fearfully from feisty Fulanis

Fell freebooters from the boreal land

Fleeing their own desolate wasteland

Who now freely roam our hinterland

Which these gangs pretend to defend

Unable to fight in the northern parch

Or indeed halt Islam’s southly march

They turn furiously on us local folk

On whom they impose a severe yoke

Terrorizing all who resist their vision

Or dare to confront their proposition

That we the people must be violated

In order – eventually – to be liberated

We stand resolute in our rejection

Of evil posing as self-determination

We stand firm against these blighters

Passing off as our freedom’s fighters

What is freedom if not for the living?

Or its virtue, fixed on forced believing?

