Simon Ekpa’s incitements of violence in south Eastern Nigeria reflects failure of WIC. By Ken Okorie

By Attorney Ken Okorie, Editorial Board member of USAfrica and columnist for USAfricaonline.com. He served as the first secretary-general of the World Igbo Congress.

Simon Ekpa sits comfortably in faraway Finland, or wherever he might be, and issues terroristic orders that cause mayhem and deaths in south Eastern Nigeria, the Igbo homeland. Hid orders destroy the Igbo economy.

His incitement of violence underscores the consequence and damage on the Igbo from the continuing trivialization and internally-generated weakening of the World Igbo Congress. The damage resulted, in part, from the derelictions of successive administrations to the WIC founding leadership. It is painful to watch.

Without a doubt, Ekpa is a hired hand. The clear intent of his principals and himself is to destabilize and scramble the Igbo voting block as the Obidient Movement marches on to Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

The Ekpa menace would not exist if WIC founding leadership still had some role in the organization. More importantly, Ndigbo and Alaigbo would not be rendered the terror zone it has become if successor WIC leaderships stayed to course of securing vital Igbo Interests! We would have found and dealt with Ekpa in a language that he understands. WIC was known to do so and much more.

This is not empty or casual claim. It is backed by history whereby, under persons who understood the WIC vision from inception, we solved far more intricate Igbo challenges.

Our laser focus on Igbo interests was promptly blurred and blunted when chairmanship of WIC was converted and transformed into another ego-tripping, title-garnering, and power-seeking tool. For five years, neither Chairman J. O. S. Okeke nor myself as Secretary-General carried a titular business card. Title was never a factor. But we handed over to successors who were so taken by position and power even their arrival in Nigeria became a royal affair. In their mesmerized state they either lost focus or exhibited total lack of understanding of WIC’s raison d’étre.



From that point, WIC became, and has remained, toothless. Alaigbo was rendered vulnerable. Igbo detractors pounced.

WIC was the new glimmer gave hope to Ndigbo in post-war Nigeria. It had the Nigerian establishment in check. Under our watch, a statement issued by WIC shook Alaigbo. Governors in Igbo states felt the pressure, and some sent delegations to explain their actions. Matter of fact, Nigerian government summoned its National Security Council to gauge WIC. This was disclosed by a retired general and former member of the Council. Agents (disguised as Igbo patriots) were sent to WIC summits and conventions. They would camp in at a convention site days before opening and more activity would go on in their hotel suites than on the convention floor. We did not know that everything happening at our meetings were relayed directly to Aso Rock, the seat of the Nigerian President.

Our successors did not appreciate the full dimension of this danger or what WIC meant to Igbo security. Interested mostly in titles, they carried on as though WIC were another social club.

The resulting damage to vital Igbo interests is cause for lament. A good measure of the insecurity and terrorization currently happening in Alaigbo might have been prevented if the WIC aura we built at inception were sustained. Igbo detractors might have thought twice before striking. But the vacuum created by the renegades was so evident, those same detractors were enticed to capitalize on it.

I’m certain that the culprits will resent these facts; some may likely call me names. But truth is that indelible marker of which history is made.

I challenge anyone disagreeing with the rendition I have made so far to identify a single thing of substance WIC has done for the Igbo interest in the past 20 years of its 30 years existence.

Sadly, the retrogression has only gone progressively further downhill with each successor administration!

God save the Igbo nation!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...