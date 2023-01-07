Amaechi, Cole, faces another criminal charge – Eze, APC chieftain

Chief of the All Progressives Congress and former national publicity for the disbanded New People’s Democratic Party (NPDP), Chief Eze, claims a plot by the Gov. Wike-led state government to fabricate new criminal charges against former Governor Chibuike Amaechi and APC candidate for governor of Rivers State, Pst. Tonye Cole, has been discovered.

The Governor has instructed the Chief Justice of the State to see that the matter is assigned to a Judge who Eze, APC chieftain will ensure a speedy trial and find the duo guilty in an effort to discredit Amaechi and undermine the chances of the APC, according to a statement signed by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, an APC Chieftain, member of the APC Legacy Projects Media Team, and former National Publicity Secretary, NPDP.

Remember that Wike and his administration filed the same criminal charges against Rt. Hon. Amaechi and Cole earlier last year for the sale of public assets, but Justice Okogbule Gbasam dismissed the case in October 2022 after the State Attorney-General indicated to drop the accusations.

Eze stated that; I make it abundantly clear that Gov. Wike is determined to prevent the APC from being listed on the ballot in the upcoming elections, and the judicial branch has given him an unwavering commitment to carry out his orders. He views the criminal charge as his final available means of preventing the APC from being listed on the ballot.

The party Chief equally revealed that there was a mild confusion yesterday after the bailiff failed to deliver the hearing notice on Amaechi and Cole as every process from the trial to sentencing has been programmed. He added that Wike had boasted before some allies that the AG has got enough evidence to prosecute Amaechi and Cole including copies of the receipt evidencing the alleged transaction and sales of the assets.

Assuring that Amaechi and Cole will be vindicated again, Chief Eze called on officials of the state judiciary to be custodians of justice and always be wary of being inveigled into a situation in which they find themselves as partisan agents in the pursuit of a selfish private vendetta.

He assured that the ploy will hit the brick as usual and called on the Rivers APC to remain steadfast in the pursuit of a better life for all through a responsible government under Pst. Tonye Cole and the progressives party.

