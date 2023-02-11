Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani respond to PDP expulsion

It was earlier reported here (usafricaonline.com) that on Friday, 10 February 2023, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expelled Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, for alleged anti-party activities.

Sen. Nnamani, who is running for re-election to the seat of Enugu East Senatorial District, has been outspoken in his support of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Atiku Abubakar of his own party.

He stepped up his support for Mr. Tinubu after the PDP stated that he had been expelled from the organization. He did this by calling the PDP national Working Committee’s bluff and labeling the expulsion as a “nullity.”

The party ultimately decided to expel him along with seven other party members from the states of Ekiti and Imo. The fact that some of them are candidates in the upcoming election makes the suspension noteworthy.

According to the PDP’s judgment, Mr. Chimaroke and other individuals are no longer party members.

Nnamani, however, has already contested the legitimacy of the party’s move by arguing that, in accordance with section 59 of the party’s constitution, only the National Executive Committee, not the National Working Committee, has the authority to make a decision.

In a letter to the PDP’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Mr. Nnamani claimed that the party’s choice violates the PDP constitution’s provisions for disciplining National Assembly members.

Section 59 of the PDP constitution reads, “Notwithstanding any other provision of this Constitution relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level except the National Executive Committee shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Ambassadors, Special Advisers or member of any of the legislative houses.”

A number of governors known as the G5 governors, including Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, have consistently opposed Atiku since the presidential primary that delivered him as the party’s nominee.

A few weeks before the general elections, the party’s decision to exclude Mr. Nnamani and other candidates seems to have had significant legal ramifications.

Section 65(2b) provides that a person shall be qualified for election under subsection (1) of this section if (b) he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that party.”

To further protect the political party, section 68 provides that a “member of the Senate or of the House of Representatives shall vacate his seat in the house of which he is a member if—

g) being a person whose election to the House was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period that House was elected, provided that his membership of the latter political party is not a result of a division in the political party of which he was previously a member…..

Section 221 of the constitution further provides that “No association, other than a political party, shall canvas for votes for any candidate at any election.”

Furthermore, on the ballot, it is not Mr. Nnamani’s name that will be on the ballot, but rather, the logo of the PDP.

