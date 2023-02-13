USAfrica: Nigerian-born Wanogho part of U.S NFL 2023 champions Kansas Chiefs.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Dr. Chido Nwangwu, the Founder & Publisher of USAfrica.

Follow on Twitter @Chido247

Prince Tega Wanogho has added to the growing number of Nigerians and other Africans who are winners of the prestigious championship trophy and ring.

Wanogho, born in Nigeria’s Delta State, is an offensive tackle player for the victorious Kansas Chiefs in the championship clash of the American National Football League’s “Super Bowl” which ended minutes ago on Sunday night February 12, 2023 .

Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in a roller coaster game.

Remarkably, he tried out unsuccessfully for the NBA, and was drafted in 2020 by the same Philadelphia Eagles kept him on its practice team. From where he moved to the Chiefs.

Wanogho is also committing to giving back opportunities and support in Nigeria. He came to the United States as a young boy.