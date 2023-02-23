Black Thursday: Enugu Labour Party senatorial candidate, five others shot dead

Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, a senatorial candidate for the Labour Party in Enugu East Senatorial District, was murdered and set ablaze by unidentified gunmen.

Five of his supporters who were in his car with him were also killed by the gunman.

According to information obtained, the event took place on Wednesday night (22 February 2023) in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga, who confirmed the terrible incident, said that the assailants shot him inside his vehicle with five other persons with him and set his car ablaze.

“It is true that our senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district for Saturday’s election has been killed. They (gunmen) shot him and five others and set them ablaze.

“Our party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state and are afraid they may lose Saturday’s election.”

Recall that the Labour Party’s electoral campaigns and endeavours had previously come under fire.

Gunmen allegedly working for the state’s ruling party had harmed many party members and sympathizers and destroyed property worth millions of dollars.

In the meantime, attempts to gain a response from the Enugu State Police Command failed since the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, was unavailable at the time this report was filed.

Ref: Punch